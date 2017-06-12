Men accused of stealing wifi equipment from McAlester to Texas

MCALESTER, Okla. - Quick facts:
- McAlester police are looking for two men they say stole $5,000 in wifi equipment from Walmart.
- They say the suspects are likely connected to similar crimes at at least 10 different Walmart locations from Texas to McAlester.
- The suspects reportedly walked into the Walmart around 9 p.m. Sunday with potato chip bags and other containers and used the containers to hide the equipment before they walked out of the store with it.
- Police say the suspects, who they don’t believe are from McAlester, left in a black pickup truck.
