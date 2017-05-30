Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 82
L 61

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Broken Clouds
H 82° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 82° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 82° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    63°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
McAlester runaway inmate arrested in California
Close

McAlester runaway inmate arrested in California

McAlester runaway inmate arrested in California

McAlester runaway inmate arrested in California

Updated:

LOS ANGELES -  Quick Facts: 

  • Rhodrick Walden escaped from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center
  • He walked away from the minimum security prison on May 24
  • He was serving time for drug-related convictions
  • He faces a fugitive from justice charge for the escape
  • US Marshals in Los Angeles found Walden hours after he was featured on a Department of Corrections #FugitiveFriday social media campaign

Trending Now on FOX23

TOP VIDEO: Thieves seen on video swiping Catoosa bald eagle statue

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    In the first business day at the White House since President Trump returned from a nine day foreign trip, Trump Administration officials rattled off a list of achievements from his stops in the Mideast and Europe, as the President once more used Twitter to take the press to task for writing more stories about ties between the 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia. “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources. When reporters pointed out that a story tweeted out by Mr. Trump today used anonymous sources to bolster his own Russia response, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was having none of it. “Your question supposes facts that have not been confirmed,” Spicer said, when asked about Trump’s son-in-law, top aide Jared Kushner, and whether he sought to coordinate secret discussions with Russian officials after the November elections. Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russia https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer almost seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition. “In general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” Spicer told reporters. While the White House downplayed stories about the Russia investigation, officials did their best to tout the President’s recent trip to the Europe and the Middle East. Spicer used the first eleven minutes of the daily White House briefing to tout Mr. Trump’s overseas trip, labeling it “extraordinarily successful.” “He accomplished the return of a strong American to international affairs, rallied civilized nations of the world against terrorism, took real steps toward peace in the Middle East, and renewed our alliances on the basis of both shared interests and shared burdens,” Spicer said. “Trump’s first foreign trip was a huge success,” tweeted White House spokesman Michael Short. White House press secretary Sean Spicer: “It was an unprecedented trip abroad” https://t.co/0hUetIYvWI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 The White House was not the only part of the administration touting the trip, as the State Department briefing room was suddenly put to use for the first time in several weeks – in order to talk about the high points of Mr. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel. “The United States and Saudi Arabia affirmed a strategic partnership for the 21st Century,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones. Message of the week is how great, unprecedented, historic, the trip was. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 30, 2017 The State Department briefing had not been on the schedule for today, as reporters were given just over a 20 minute notice that it would happen. In the past, briefings at the State Department were daily happenings, but that has changed dramatically under Mr. Trump, as this was the first meeting with reporters there in several weeks.
  • Ariana Grande announces benefit concert: 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester'
    Ariana Grande announces benefit concert: 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester'
    Four days after a suicide bombing left 22 dead and scores wounded at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, the 23-year-old pop singer has announced that she will return to the grief-stricken city for another concert to benefit the victims and their families.  'Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,' Grande said Friday in a statement shared on Twitter. 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.'  She added that she would announce the details of the concert as soon as the plans were confirmed.  The attack occurred soon after her concert at the Manchester Arena ended Monday night, as the lights went up and thousands of concertgoers filed toward the exits. Police said a homemade explosive device detonated near the entrance to the venue, unleashing panic and chaos in the surrounding crowd. Eyewitnesses described horrific carnage, with wounded children and dismembered bodies strewn on the ground. The youngest fatality of the attack was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos; of the 59 injured, a dozen were under the age of 16, authorities confirmed.  The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but British investigators have not yet concluded whether the perpetrator, 22-year-old British citizen Salman Abedi, acted alone or with accomplices.  It was a show meant to celebrate female power - part of Grande's 'Dangerous Woman Tour' - and with an audience filled with women and girls, some saw the bombing as a clear act of misogynistic violence.  In her statement Friday, Grande said she would not let the terrorist act rob her fans of the safety, solidarity and celebration they had come to expect from her concerts.  'From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they've made online. To express themselves,' she wrote. 'This will not change that.'  The singer also lauded her fans for their support of one another after the attack, and vowed that her community of so-called 'Arianators' would remain open and inclusive.  'The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,' she said.  'We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win.
  • U.S. consumer spending, income post solid gains
    U.S. consumer spending, income post solid gains
    Americans increased their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, bolstered by a solid gain in incomes. The strong results underscored expectations that the economy is poised to rebound after a lackluster start to the year. The Commerce Department says consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in April after a 0.3 percent rise in March. It was the best showing since December. Incomes rose 0.4 percent. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at the slowest pace in seven years in the first quarter. That was a key reason the economy expanded by just 1.2 percent at the start of the year. Economists are hopeful growth will rebound to around 3 percent in the current April-June quarter.
  • Police: Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest
    Police: Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest
    Golf star Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in his a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police spotted him stopped in the right lane of a road early Monday. Police had to wake up Woods, 41, who was buckled in the driver’s seat, court records indicate. The car was running and the brake lights were on. The right blinker was flashing. Police found Woods on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School. Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records >> Read more trending news Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show. In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved. He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.” Court records list six people as witnesses to the incident. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate all are Jupiter police officers.
  • Trump's communications director resigns
    Trump's communications director resigns
    President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting. Politico reports  Dubke resigned May 18th and the president “accepted immediately,” but Dubke offered to remain on the job through the president’s first trip outside the country. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more                                                    
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.