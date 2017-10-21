Massachusetts man arrested for dragging badly beaten dog

A Massachusetts man accused of beating a dog so severely it was coughing blood and limping was arrested for animal cruelty, authorities said.

Police say, Mark Rodney Hurd, 22, of Everett left the dog in critical condition Friday. Officers said they arrived at a home to find Hurd dragging the pit bull down the driveway after the abuse had been reported to them.

“It's extremely disappointing to see this type of violence perpetrated on an animal especially a domesticated pet,” Everett police Chief Steven Mazzie said. “The Everett Police Department takes these cases seriously and would like to remind the public to report abuse of this type if they witness it.”

Neighbors said the dog, Chance, is “docile and friendly.” Others said they were awakened Friday morning by the commotion at the house.

Chance was rushed to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment, police said.

Hurd is being held without bail as the abuse charges have been added onto a probation violation.