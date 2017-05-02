The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a Florida Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Marion County was canceled after she was found safe in Missouri.

Alexandria Green was found with her parents, 55-year-old Alan Green and 47-year-old Mechealine Mazakis, at the Harbor Inn and Suites in Hermann, Missouri, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Green, the girl's father, was arrested on a Marion County warrant charging him with interference with child custody. No charges are being filed against Mazakis, the girl's mother, at this time, MCSO said.

FLORIDA NEWS: Woman dies after man punches her in Daytona Beach bar, police say

A #Florida #AmberAlert has been issued for Alexandria Green, last seen on Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon: https://t.co/2rpPgmEQOi pic.twitter.com/3mWdcvfkVy — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 2, 2017

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Alexandria's grandparents had custody of her. Before the Amber Alert was issued, she was last seen with her father for a court-allowed, unsupervised visit at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, MCSO said in a Facebook post.

The visit was only supposed to last one to two hours, but Alexandria's grandparents had not heard from them or seen them since Saturday.

Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'

A #Florida #AmberAlert has been issued for Alexandria Green, last seen in on Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon: https://t.co/2rpPgmEQOi pic.twitter.com/ECaG2vTBfl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 2, 2017

An Amber Alert was issued for Alexandria, "due to Alan Green's history of mental illness, and because of the erratic and absent behavior of both parents," MCSO said in its Facebook post.

Alexandria is in custody of Missouri authorities and will be brought back to Florida, where she will be placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.