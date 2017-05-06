Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for part of Southeast Georgia as thick orange-brown smoke from the Okefenokee National Refuge Fire pushed south to Jacksonville.
Charlton County, Georgia officials ordered residents of Saint George to evacuate Saturday afternoon due to a wildfire approaching the community.
Residents were advised to take medications, hard-to-replace valuables and important papers along with pets.
A temporary shelter was set up in the gymnasium at Folkston Elementary School in nearby Folkston.
Shifting winds blew the smoke toward Jacksonville and reportedly could be seen all the way down in Clay County.
The high winds and very dry conditions triggered a red flag warning throughout the area until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Nassau County Emergency Management said it's issuing a precautionary notice to Nassau County citizens on the west side of the county.
The West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee is moving east toward the St. Mary's River, Nassau officials said
An evacuation order has not been issued for Nassau County residents but those living near CR-121 and the St. Mary’s river, from Deep Creek and Old Quail Pkwy, north to Roy Sikes Rd, have been asked to prepare their families and property in case an evacuation becomes necessary.
Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is open. If you have questions, please call 904-548-0900, option 1.
#NassauEM advised residents along CR121 and the St. Marys to make preparations now in case an evacuation order becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/MmKa45L4nT— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017
Officers blocking cars from entering https://t.co/KnKmgR24t9. People being ordered to evacuate due to wildfire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/DUntSzatoD— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 6, 2017
Officials tell me it's likely wildfire will spread due to weather conditions. @ActionNewsJax— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 6, 2017
Nassau County residents in the Crawford area should pay attention to this fire. #WestMims #Wildfire #NassauEM https://t.co/h14OPVFXkd— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017
