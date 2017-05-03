TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Police arrested a woman in south Tulsa during a prostitution bust Tuesday.
- They say multiple men, including one carrying a glass of wine, came into the parlor during the bust.
- They were turned away by officers.
A man walked into a south Tulsa massage parlor with a glass of wine Tuesday only to be turned away by officers performing a prostitution bust, according to Tulsa police.
Police say they were conducting an investigation at a massage parlor near 101st and Sheridan Tuesday when an undercover officer was offered sex acts in exchange for money.
When the undercover officer reportedly told a worker she was under arrest, police say she took off.
After a short pursuit, officers were able to bring the woman into custody.
She was arrested and booked on prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church complaint and two resisting arrest complaints.
Before officers left the parlor, they say numerous older men walked inside, including one carrying with a full glass of wine.
All of the men were turned away by officers.
