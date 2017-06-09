TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- UPDATE: The subject has died
- Tulsa Police Officer-involved shooting reported and 49th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard
- The call came shortly after 10 a.m. as "disturbance with a weapon"
- A man allegedly went into a business, armed with two large knives
- He was shot by police and hospitalized in an unknown condition
- FOX23 has a team on the scene
- This is the 5th officer involved shooting of 2017 and the second in June
- Check the FOX23 News app and this story for more information as this story develops
