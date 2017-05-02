A man accused of shooting at a Flagler County deputy and his mother at a Palm Coast home turned himself in at the Putnam County Jail on Tuesday night.

Phillip Haire Jr., 19, was wanted in Flagler County after the shooting. Deputies from Putnam and St. Johns counties assisted in the search for Haire.

According to authorities, the shooting happened outside of a home on London Drive at about 5 p.m. Monday. While a deputy was at the front door of the residence, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.

Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

Haire was wanted in connection with the shooting. After the shooting, Haire wrecked the vehicle he was driving and carjacked another driver, investigators said.

“This is the result of hard work by every member of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and our neighboring sheriff’s offices and law enforcement agencies, specifically Putnam County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We followed every lead and put significant pressure on his known associates. Because of this, the suspect decided it was in his best interest to turn himself in to Putnam Sheriff’s Office. This is the best possible outcome.”

Action News Jax's Orlando sister station Channel 9 that she believes her son was shooting at her because she said he had just got into a fight with his father, who was filling out a police report. Jeneen Haire, the suspect's mother, toldthat she believes her son was shooting at her because she said he had just got into a fight with his father, who was filling out a police report.

She said her son called his sister after the argument and threatened to return home, where he wasn't welcome.

"My husband says, 'There he is right there. There's the white car coming,'" Jeneen Haire said. "All the sudden, the window comes down, the gun comes out and then Phil starts shooting."

Jeneen Haire said her son has been on a downward spiral.

"That was a terrifying situation," she said. "It hurt my heart, and I know my baby needs help."

Jail records said Phillip Haire has faced numerous charges from multiple arrests, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence and marijuana possession.

Jeneen Haire pleaded with her son to turn himself in so he can receive treatment for mental health issues.

"If you get to the point where you shoot at your mother, then that is a kid that needs freaking help," she said. "As a mother, I'm just asking someone to get him some mental help. I don't know how to do it."