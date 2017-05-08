Listen Live
News
Man tries to clean up blood from his injuries while burglarizing Beach Road Chicken in Jacksonville
A man who injured himself while busting into Beach Road Chicken tried to clean up his bloody mess.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the burglary to the restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard happened just after 3 a.m. on April 29.

Corrine Brown Trial: Judge hands jury case

JSO said the man entered the restaurant by breaking in through a dining room window.

The man injured himself during the burglary, leaving blood in several areas of the restaurant.

He took several items and attempted to clean up the blood with spray cleaner, JSO said.

West Mims wildfire spreads to 130,000 acres

Anyone who has any information in about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

  • Highlights of the latest hearing on Russian election meddling
    Senators pressed for more answers about interference by Russia in the 2016 U.S. elections, as a former top Justice Department official described how she warned the Trump White House of fears that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail, while the former U.S. intelligence chief continued to say Moscow was trying to undermine both Democrats and Republicans. Here’s some of what we learned: 1. New details about the Yates warning on Flynn. For the first time in public, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates described how she had warned the White House about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Giving some details about two meetings in January, Yates said the message to White House Counsel Doug McGahn was – based on public stories in the press, and investigative intelligence – that Flynn had seemingly been lying to Vice President Pence and others about contacts during the transition with the Russian Ambassador to the United States. Yates said the Justice Department was worried that Flynn might be blackmailed by the Russians. 2. No Russia bombshells delivered by Yates. While Democrats had been talking up the possibility of some major new revelations by Yates, that didn’t happen before Senators – but the hearing brought forth a number of interesting items, like the reaction of the White House to the warning by Yates about Flynn. Yates said – and clearly this is just her opinion – that the White House Counsel wondered why the Justice Department was concerned over what White House officials were saying to each other, and whether one might be lying to the Vice President. It’s possible that “Why does it matter” will become the Democratic version of what “What difference does it make?” meant to Republicans over Hillary Clinton. Yates says White House counsel asked her, “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” https://t.co/KpGO7QeD2W — Narrendra Malhotra (@NarrendraM) May 8, 2017 3. Ex-DNI continues to point the finger at Russia. While he is no longer the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper once more made no bones about what went on in the 2016 elections, as he again bluntly accused Moscow of hacking emails from both parties, making cyber forays into state voter rolls, and doing what they could to stir confusion and dissent in the American political arena. “The Russian used cyber operations against both political parties,” as Clapper tied Moscow directly to Wikileaks, saying the Russians withheld materials that were taken from Republican computers. “I hope the American people recognize the severity of this threat and that we collectively counter it before it erodes the fabric of our democracy.” '[The Russians] must be congratulating themselves for exceeding their wildest expectations,' former DNI James Clapper testifies. pic.twitter.com/4pDwkRa2aF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2017 4. Clapper says he did not know of FBI investigation. One of the more interesting moments of the hearing was when the former DNI acknowledged that he had been kept in the dark by the FBI on their counter-intelligence investigation into election meddling by the Russians, and whether or not it involved associates of the Trump Campaign. Clapper said he only learned of the probe in mid-March, when FBI Director James Comey revealed the investigation in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. “I was not aware of the counterintelligence investigation,” Clapper said, “and that comports with my public statements.” And that means, when Clapper said in January that he knew of no collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia – that he didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation going on into exactly that. Yates declines to answer a question about evidence of collusion due to classification. Notes Clapper was not read into FBI investigation. — Andrew Dolan (@A_M_Dolan) May 8, 2017 5. U.S. allies sent intelligence about Trump associates and Russia. While Clapped admitted that he knew nothing about the FBI probe, the former DNI did confirm something that has been bubbling for weeks, that intelligence agencies of allies in Europe had sent the United States information they had obtained about possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Clapper if it was accurate that “multiple European” countries had sent such information to the U.S. Intelligence Community. “Yes it is,” Clapper acknowledged. “And it’s also quite sensitive,” Clapper said, without providing anymore context or background. Clapper says report that foreign intelligence services passed on info on communications between Trump advisers, Russian agents is accurate. pic.twitter.com/hnlyqy4qqO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2017 6. Were Trump business interests in Russia being watched? Another comment by ex-DNI Clapper sparked interest as well in what U.S. Intelligence had found during surveillance, about the business side of Mr. Trump. “Did you ever find a situation where a Trump business interest in Russia gave you a concern?” asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). At first, Clapper said no. “At all? Anytime,” Graham pressed. Clapper then modified his answer in a way that made it sound like there were intelligence resources dedicated to that topic. “I can’t comment on that because that impacts an investigation.” Graham: Any concerns about the Trump business interests in Russia raised? Clapper: Can't answer, would impact an investigation #sallyyates — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) May 8, 2017 7. Yates quizzed repeatedly on opposition to Trump travel order. While the hearing was about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, several GOP Senators spent most of their time asking Sally Yates why she had stood in the way of President Trump’s first travel and refugee order – a move which lead to her firing in late January. Yates said she determined the order was unconstitutional – Republicans did not accept that explanation, though the plan never made it through the federal courts, as Mr. Trump ended up having the plan revised (that is also now before the courts). “I personally wrestled over this decision,” Yates said, here in this exchange with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). .@JohnKennedyLA to Sally Yates: 'I don't mean any disrespect. Who appointed you to the Supreme Court?' pic.twitter.com/ijVOO3Q1Ox' — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 8, 2017 8. The two parties again had totally different game plans. Once again, a high profile hearing on Russian interference in the U.S. elections was played out in entirely different ways by the two parties. Outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), most Republicans again stayed away from direct questions on what Russia did during 2016, focusing instead on the question of leaks and the “unmasking” of names possibly linked to the Trump Campaign. As mentioned above, GOP Senators also quizzed Yates on the original Trump travel and refugee order, and at one point, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to move the hearing topic over to Hillary Clinton’s email server and emails sent by her top State Department aide Huma Abedin. Democrats meanwhile stayed on message, and zeroed in on the Russian meddling, repeatedly calling for a special counsel investigation. Republicans – UNMASKED? UNMASKED! Democrats – RUSSIA? RUSSIA! Both – Can you tell us about top secret stuff?Yates & Clapper – No. — Random Tourist (@random_tourist) May 8, 2017 9. As for President Trump, he sees no reason for any probe. Just over an hour after the Senate hearing ended, President Trump vented his frustration with the investigation, labeling the probe into any ties between his campaign and Russia, a “total hoax,” as he demanded to know, “when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” For now, the answer to that question is most likely – not any time soon, as not only is Congress reviewing the matter, but the FBI continues its own investigation as well. Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had used Twitter to make the implication that Sally Yates had leaked material about Michael Flynn, something she denied at the Senate hearing. “Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today,” Trump tweeted, “she said nothing but old news!” It’s safe to say that some on Capitol Hill would not agree with the President’s assessment.
  • Hero boy saves choking mom one month after dad killed in crash
    Hero boy saves choking mom one month after dad killed in crash
    He’s only 8-years-old and has already been through a lot. Michael O’Brien, Jr. lost his father in a car crash a month ago, so when his mother was in trouble there was no way the Cub Scout was going to let anything happen to her. >> Read more trending news  Marie Hunt had just baked muffins and was trying one when she suddenly began to choke. “I kind of panicked, I just didn’t really show it,” O’Brien said. “I’m like, trying to keep a non-scared face. I didn’t want her to panic more. That might affect it. I picked up the phone and dialed it, and then talked to the dispatcher until they got there.” He said he was really scared during the incident and was trying not to scream. “Easter weekend my dad crashed and passed,” he said. “It’s hard for me to keep myself calm. So when that happened, and my mom was choking, it was really hard. I wouldn’t know what do to if she, you know,” O’Brien said. “I wouldn’t know where to go. I wouldn’t know.” That’s when his mother began to cry. “I can’t lose her. I already lost my dad.” Hunt said her son is off the hook for Mother’s Day this year because saving her life was a pretty incredible gift.“What were the instructions you gave me after I dropped you off at school?” she asked her son. He replied, “’Don’t eat for the rest of the year!’”
  • Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
    Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
    A Lakeland woman captured firefighters in a different type of rescue Friday. >> Read more trending news Sue Chait said she was around Lake Morton around 7:45 p.m. when she saw the firefighters in action. They were rescuing baby ducks and their mother from a drain. Chait snapped a few photos of the rescue and Lakeland Fire officials tweeted the four ducklings were safe and that they do their best to care for all.
  • Republican announces plan to run for governor
    Republican announces plan to run for governor
    The governor’s race is starting to take shape. Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin can’t run for re-election because of term limits. On Monday, KRMG learned that Oklahoma's state auditor and inspector is eyeing the seat. Republican Gary Jones hasn’t yet made a formal announcement. Jones says he'll wait to announce it formally in the fall.   Two other Republicans have already announced a run for the gubernatorial seat; Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson and Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb.  Democrats Drew Edmondson and Connie Johnson have also thrown their name into the hat. Edmondson is the former Oklahoma attorney general. Johnson is a former state senator.
  • Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Congress delved back into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, with a former top Justice Department official detailing warnings to the White House that a top aide to President Trump was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, as Senators were told by a former top intelligence official that that European allies had given information to the U.S. on possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. The central witness of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who told Senators how she had met twice in two days with the top lawyer at the White House, sending the message that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians.” “We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House,” Yates said, “in part because the Vice President was unknowingly making false statements to the public.” Yates said it was clear from news reports that Flynn had explained his transition contacts with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence in a way that was not backed up by evidence gathered by U.S. Intelligence, and that the Russians obviously knew that as well. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” Yates said. Sally Yates says she alerted the White House that Michael Flynn could be “essentially blackmailed by the Russians” https://t.co/xr55J8fyV5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 8, 2017 Both Yates, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied that they had leaked information about Flynn to the news media, as Republican Senators concentrated more on the issue of leaks, while Democrats zeroed in on Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 campaign. At one point, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Yates and Clapper if it was true that intelligence services of European allies had passed on any information about possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. “Gen. Clapper, is that accurate?” asked Feinstein. “Yes it is, and it is also quite sensitive,” Clapper replied. Clapper confirms that European intelligence agencies passed information last year related to Trump associates and Russia — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) May 8, 2017
