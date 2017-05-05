A man was arrested Thursday night at a Jacksonville gas station where officers said he was trying to sell drugs.

An officer was called about 9 p.m. to a Shell gas station on Gate Parkway, about a mile and a half from the St. Johns Town Center.

The caller said a man who seemed under the influence was trying to sell drugs to customers and store associates. The man was driving a black Toyota Tacoma, the caller said.

According to the police report, the man, identified as 32-year-old Richard Christopher Sandoval, was seen walking into the store to buy some items and then returning to his car. Sandoval re-entered the store and began talking to a store associate, who walked out and got into Sandoval's car.

The store clerk ran back into the store, where a customer was waiting to buy something.

An officer found Sandoval's car at the gas station. The officer asked Sandoval to open the car door. When he did, the officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the car.

Sandoval was handcuffed, and the officer searched the car and found a black backpack full of narcotics, including MDMA, pills, powder cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

According to the police report, the officer also found two large bags of marijuana in the front passenger side door.

The officer reported that Sandoval said several times that he had been smoking marijuana.

Sandoval faces charges of trafficking phenethylamine and cocaine as well as intending to sell marijuana 1,000 feet of a convenience business and possessing drug paraphernalia.