A man was taken to the Duval County Jail after a woman accused him of holding her against her will and exposing himself behind a dumpster, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report said.

Franklin Ibeabuchi, 42, was arrested on April 29 and charged with false imprisonment, drug possession and indecent exposure after the incident, which happened behind the BP gas station at 5037 James Turner Butler Blvd.

The victim told officers a man grabbed her purse at the gas station. She said she was able to run down the man who had her purse, which she retrieved, but after another chase, Ibeabuchi grabbed her and pulled her behind a dumpster behind the shuttered Hardee's, police said.

JSO said Ibeabuchi, listed as an 'albino male' in the police report, held the victim against her will and demanded she perform a sex act.

Ibeabuchi was later identified and located on Mustang Road. Officers found drugs packaged for individual sale, including crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin and marijuana, on him, JSO said.

Jordan Sapai, 21, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

He is charged with robbery by sudden snatching.