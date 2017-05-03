Phillip Haire, the 19 year-old-man who turned himself in after allegedly shooting at a Flagler deputy and his mother, appeared in court in Putnam County.
Haire will be transported to Flagler County Wednesday with a high security detail to ensure the safety of the community and members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, FCSO said.
MUGSHOT: Man accused of shooting at deputy, mother appears in court in Putnam County https://t.co/tMWC94LLNq pic.twitter.com/JPNazlhPCO— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 3, 2017
Deputies from Putnam and St. Johns counties assisted in the search for Haire after he allegedly opened fire on a deputy and his mother.
According to authorities, the shooting happened outside of a home on London Drive at about 5 p.m. Monday. While a deputy was at the front door of the residence, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.
Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured. After the shooting, Haire wrecked the car he was driving and carjacked another driver, investigators said.
“This is the result of hard work by every member of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and our neighboring sheriff’s offices and law enforcement agencies, specifically Putnam County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We followed every lead and put significant pressure on his known associates. Because of this, the suspect decided it was in his best interest to turn himself in to Putnam Sheriff’s Office. This is the best possible outcome.”
Phillip Haire has had the initial appearance in Putnam and will be taken to Flagler today. pic.twitter.com/wHjpUAP64Q— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 3, 2017
