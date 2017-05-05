A man was arrested for cyberstalking after a University of North Florida student's photos were used to create several fake social media accounts.

An incident report said the 20-year-old student went to police after her Facebook photos were used to create several social media accounts in September 2016.

She said she notified Instagram, and two accounts were closed. There had been no activity or new accounts created until January 2017, when her friend told her a Tinder account was created using her photo.

She notified Tinder, but the company said it wouldn't close the account without a police report.

She went to police, who said it appeared someone was creating fake accounts using the her identity and name to demand or request money.

Officers said the screenshots on the fake accounts featured images from her Facebook, along with photos of women's underwear and other inappropriate images.

The accounts said potential contacts should be sexually ready for her, and people should give her money or buy her gifts.

The accounts said "Send tributes before you message me," and "Don't message me until you've sent a tribute," with a designated place for them to be sent.

Dylan Strickland, 20, was arrested Tuesday for cyberstalking in connection with the case.

The woman whose photos were used in the fake accounts is listed as a victim in his arrest report.