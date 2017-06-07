Broken Arrow police say they got called to a bar for an assault that they say is more bizarre than any other they've seen.

They say it all started when a man hit on a woman and she signaled that she wasn't interested, but then, things took a strange turn.

Investigators say the victim told them that the man bit her when she rejected his advances.

Responding officers say they saw 28-year-old Chance Adams driving nearly 80 miles-per-hour from the bar, and when they stopped him, something else unusual happened.

They say Adams admitted to drinking "a lot," which led them to believe he had consumed a whole lot of alcohol. Police say it usually takes a lot of alcohol for a suspect to admit to drinking like that.

Officers say they took Adams back to the bar, where the woman and other witnesses identified him as the "biter."

Police say the victim will be OK.

Adams is still being held in the Tulsa County Jail, facing charges of assault and battery and DUI.

