Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheater in October

Jacksonville's own Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing in Northeast Florida in October.

The legendary Southern Rock band will take the stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m., along with special guest The Outlaws.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for their epic hits such as "Sweet Home Alabama," "Gimme Three Steps," "Simple Man," and of course, "Freebird."

The band's history stretches back 41 years. The band went on a 10-year hiatus after losing three band members, including Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, in a plane crash in 1977.

"We're still standing, still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren't with us anymore proud, and keep the name proud, too," said original member Gary Rossington in a release.

Special guest The Outlaws are known for hits such as "There Goes Another Love Song."

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheater and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box offices, as well as on ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices will range from $54 to $129.

