Luck able to practice but ruled out for Colts' opener

Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS -  Andrew Luck will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager Chris Ballard made the official announcement Monday.

Luck has not taken a snap or thrown a pass to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Indy's franchise quarterback missed all of the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and the preseason before he was activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday. And it's no guarantee he'll be on the field later Monday when the Colts typically hold a light workout.

Scott Tolzien is likely to make his fourth NFL start, even after the Colts traded for Jacoby Brissett on Saturday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Read More
  • DACA votes could happen this week in the House on a major package of spending bills
    DACA votes could happen this week in the House on a major package of spending bills
    As lawmakers and immigration activists on both sides await President Donald Trump’s decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programs (DACA), the House could conceivably cast a number of tough votes on the issue as early as this week – if GOP leaders want to allow DACA-related amendments to a package of eight major spending bills before the House this week. Lawmakers in both parties filed nine different amendments to the underlying bill, which would fund a big chunk of the federal government in the next fiscal year – including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security – which drew plans to both preserve and do away with DACA, a program started under the Obama Administration, which shields younger illegal immigrants from the threat of deportation. The nine different amendments related to DACA have to be reviewed by the House Rules Committee, which sets the ground rules for debate on bills that reach the floor of the House – it’s a panel that does what the GOP leadership wants to do, in terms of what issues are voted on in the full House. Just look at the list of DACA amendments, and it’s obvious, you could have a full blown debate on DACA in coming days – if the GOP leadership in the House wanted to allow that to happen. The amendments that have been filed range from strong opponents of DACA – Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wants to prevent any money from being used to enforce DACA – to Democrats who would block any funds from being used to deport someone who had registered under DACA. “Ending DACA now gives chance to restore Rule of Law,” King said in a Tweet on Sunday evening, as news leaked out that the President might allow DACA to lapse, but give the Congress six extra months to figure out what to do with it. There are clearly some Republicans who don’t want to do away with DACA – how many, is not so clear. After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his 'great heart,' @POTUS slams door on them. Some 'heart'… — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017 While GOP leaders might not want to forge ahead with votes this week on whether to allow DACA to go forward under next year’s budget – the option is there. We’ll find out in coming days what they decide to do. The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon to start figuring out which amendments will make the cut – and which will not.
  • Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67
    Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67
    Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the 1970s rock group Steely Dan, which sold more than 40 million albums and produced such hit singles as 'Reelin' In the Years,' ?Rikki Don't Lose that Number' and 'Deacon Blues' has died. He was 67. His official website announced his death Sunday with no further details. Donald Fagen said in a statement Sunday that his Steely Dan bandmate was not only 'an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter' but also 'smart as a whip,' ''hysterically funny' and 'cynical about human nature, including his own.' 'I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band,' Fagen wrote. Although Steely Dan had been touring recently, Becker had missed performances earlier in the summer in Los Angeles and New York. Fagen later told Billboard that Becker was recovering from a procedure. Fagen said at the time he hoped that Becker would be fine soon. Musicians were quick to mourn Becker on social media Sunday. Mark Ronson tweeted that Becker was 'one half of the team I aspire to every time I sit down at a piano.' Both Ryan Adams and the band The Mountain Goats tweeted that Becker changed their lives. Slash posted a photo of Becker on Instagram, simply writing 'RIP #WalterBecker'. A Queens native who started out playing the saxophone and eventually picked up the guitar, Becker met Fagen as students at Bard College in 1967 and founded the band in 1972 after they moved to California. 'We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm,' Fagen recalled in his statement. 'We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues.' From 1972 to about 1980, the band enjoyed both critical and commercial successes with the releases of seven studio albums, including 'Pretzel Logic' and the seminal 'Aja,' from 1977, but broke up in 1981 after the release of 'Gaucho.' Becker had suffered some personal hardships during this time, including his girlfriend's death by overdose and a resulting lawsuit, and an injury he sustained after being struck by a cab. When Steely Dan disbanded, Becker retreated to Maui and began growing avocados. Becker eventually reunited with Fagen and, after a nearly 20 year hiatus, released two albums: 'Two Against Nature,' which won four Grammys, including album of the year in 2001, and 'Everything Must Go.' They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. 'Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people's hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art,' Fagen recalled.
  • Harvey victim names newborn son Noah in wake of floodwaters
    Harvey victim names newborn son Noah in wake of floodwaters
    A Houston couple is celebrating their new bundle of joy in the wake of chaos and destruction in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news  Khristhian and Kayla Estrada welcomed their baby boy one day after evacuating, three weeks earlier than they expected to meet their first son together. A doctor induced Kayla Estrada’s labor not long after she endured high stress levels walking in neck-high waters, KHOU reported.  The couple named their son Noah -- a name they had chosen before the storm hit. “I’m major happy and thankful that he’s healthy because that was one of my concerns,” Kayla told KHOU. “The water ... it smelled like gasoline. We were in there for so long ...  The stress of it. I didn’t know if it was going to hurt him in some way. We’re happy that he’s healthy.”   
  • Neighbor for Neighbor gears up for hurricane refugees
    Neighbor for Neighbor gears up for hurricane refugees
    After the disaster of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tulsa non-profit Neighbor for Neighbor saw the demand for its services double. They’re expecting a similar situation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, so for the first time in its nearly fifty-year history, NFN is publicly asking for donations. Spokesman Lloyd Wright tells KRMG they provide a wide range of services, including medical, dental, and vision care, legal services, job training, life coaching, and more to unemployed and underemployed Tulsans. The organization receives no government money, nor does it get any money from the United Way. So with a potentially huge demand on its services likely in the near future, NFN is looking for help. You can visit the Neighbor for Neighbor website to learn more about its services, to volunteer, or to make a donation.
  • Federal bribery, corruption trial begins Wednesday for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)
    Federal bribery, corruption trial begins Wednesday for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)
    Over two years after his indictment on federal bribery and corruption charges, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) goes on trial this week in a New Jersey federal court, as prosecutors charge that the veteran Democratic lawmaker engaged in a scheme in which Menendez received “lavish vacations” in exchange for the Senator using the power of his office to advocate for the business interests of a Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen. In court documents submitted last week, the feds said the “bribery scheme began shortly after Menendez’s elevation to the Senate in 2006 , when Melgen began a pattern of treating Menendez to weekend and week-long getaways in the Dominican Republic that would continue for the next several years.” Prosecutors charge that Menendez wrongly accepted gifts from Melgen, didn’t pay for expensive travel and accommodations, but instead used the “currency of his Senate office to take official action to benefit the South Florida doctor.” “Menendez enjoyed these flights and vacations free of charge. But, in a scheme to hide the trips from public view and keep the corrupt pact secret, Menendez mentioned nothing of the gifts on his annual financial disclosure forms,” the feds allege. The indictment also alleges that Menendez also helped Melgen deal with billing disputes involving Medicare, and when Melgen was trying to get a cargo screening contract in the Dominican Republic. All of that – and more – is detailed in the indictment against Menendez. Take a few minutes to read it. Menendez has maintained that this was a friendship, and as such, did not rise to anything involving bribery or corruption. After the indictments were announced in 2015, Menendez vowed to fight the charges, saying he had been under a “Justice Department cloud” for several years. In the halls of Congress, Menendez has said very little about his trial, carrying on with his regular business in the Senate. Behind the scenes, lawyers for Menendez have been doing all they can to keep this trial from overtaking his day job. One effort was to alter the schedule of the trial, to allow Menendez to get back to the Senate when needed for important votes – but the judge overseeing the case rejected that legal move late last week. The court did set a trial schedule for Monday through Thursday between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm – that could allow Menendez to rush back to Capitol Hill for any important evening votes. It would also leave his Fridays open for any business – but in recent years, the Senate has rarely conducted any roll call votes on that day, instead letting Senators use that for home-state business. For obvious reasons, there is a major political overtone for this trial, as Republicans made clear in recent days that they want to try to get as much attention on the trial as possible – especially since a guilty verdict could well see Menendez bounced out of the Senate. And if that were to happen – then a Republican Governor, Chris Christie – would have the opportunity to choose a replacement for Menendez. Dear TV producers: the Menendez case has it all. https://t.co/pbUKdi2532 pic.twitter.com/TV0vz56ntU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 25, 2017 On Friday, GOP media bookers were already touting the issue for reporters and radio shows, promising to get guests on the air who would talk about the Menendez story. Bribery. Conspiracy. Wire fraud. Violations of the Travel Act. Making false statements. Menendez faces some very serious charges, as his fellow Democrats wonder whether he will survive this legal battle. @SenatorMenendez Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is scheduled for trial on corruption charges on September 6, 2017. — KrimeKat (@KrimeKat) August 25, 2017
