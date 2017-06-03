Quick Facts:
- London’s Metropolitan police are responding to an incident on London Bridge.
- Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.
- Police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.
- Reports: Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge
- Police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene.
- Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.
From the Associated Press:
British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."
May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events."
At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.
The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
The BBC says more than one person has been killed.
WATCH a report from FOX News and Sky News below:
