Lockdown lifted at Tulsa's East Central High School

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa’s East Central High School is no longer under modified lockdown.
- Police told FOX23 they worked with a suicidal subject at the scene.
- A nearby suicidal person broadcasting on Facebook Live caused the lockdown.
- FOX23 is working to learn more now.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone.
Tulsa Public Schools issued the following statement:
This afternoon, East Central High School was put on modified lockdown due to reports of a student who may have been suicidal. Both Campus Police and the Tulsa Police Department responded and conducted a thorough search of the campus but did not locate the student. The modified lockdown lasted for approximately one hour, and students were dismissed after school leaders received an “all clear” from the Tulsa Police Department. Nothing is more important than keeping our community safe and secure, and we have no reason to believe that any of the students, teachers, and staff at East Central High School were ever in any danger.
A lockdown has been lifted at East Central High School. Police say a nearby suicidal person broadcasting on Facebook live caused lockdown. pic.twitter.com/R5C7ffWRC4— Cailey Dougherty (@FOX23Cailey) May 12, 2017
Trending Now on FOX23.com
- Driver shoots at homeowner after crashing into Coweta house
- NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado hits Owasso, EF-1 hits Oologah
- Body cam video released after Owasso officers hit by car
- Tulsa Whataburger robbed early Friday
- See more trending stories on the FOX23 Facebook page
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself