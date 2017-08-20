56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment

A 56-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed on Saturday, inside an east Tulsa apartment.

The city's 54th homicide of the year happened near Admiral and Garnett.

KRMG was able to catch up with the family of Feliicia Jones. They tell us a good soul has been taken from the Earth too soon.

“She was my momma,” the family member said. “She just loved going to church and was just so full of life. She’s my momma.”

Police haven't identified a motive or suspect for the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.