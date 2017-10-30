Woman uses kitchen knife to confront home invader

Tulsa, Okla. - A man kicks-in the front door of a residence, claiming he was being chased by men with machine guns.
Tulsa police say the man was able to cause major damage to the door as he gained entry around 2:35 a.m. Monday.
“The homeowner (was) in fear for her life (and) grabbed a kitchen knife and retreated to the back of the house,” TPD Sgt. Richard Meulenberg said.
The suspect, identified as Steven Long, was confronted the victim’s neighbor who said he was an off-duty security guard.
Long was arrested for first-degree burglary at the scene near 1100 South Rockford Avenue.
