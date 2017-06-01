Woman reportedly stabs man in self-defense

Thu, June 1, 2017 - A man is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital, following a stabbing overnight.
KRMG's told the stabbing happened around 2 a.m., near 61st and Union.
Police report the woman was held down and assaulted. During this time, she reportedly stabbed the man in the stomach.
He's said to be in critical condition.
So far, no names have been reported. We do know two children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
The woman was taken downtown for questioning.
