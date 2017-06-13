Listen Live
Local
Woman killed in restaurant parking lot
Woman killed in restaurant parking lot

Woman killed in restaurant parking lot

Woman killed in restaurant parking lot

By: April Hill

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -  The parking lot of McAlister’s Deli in Bartlesville turned into a homicide scene Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man and woman were inside the restaurant near Washington Park Mall over the noon hour.

Detectives say the pair left the deli and got into a white truck.

That’s where the woman was shot and killed.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been accidental.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

  • Two Tulsa-area hotels added to AAA’s ‘four-diamond’ list
    Two Tulsa-area hotels added to AAA’s ‘four-diamond’ list
    Only 6-percent of hotels nationwide get AAA's four-diamond rating, and they've just added two more Tulsa-area hotels. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa and the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa were just given the four-diamond status. AAA also added the Colcord Hotel in Oklahoma City. The Ambassador and Renaissance hotels in Tulsa are on the list too, from previous rankings. There are 11 Oklahoma hotels in all that have a four-diamond ranking. The others are: Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel – first won the award in 1996 Renaissance Oklahoma City Convention Center, Hotel & Spa – 2002 Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2007 Choctaw Casino Resort Grand Tower, Durant – 2011 Ambassador Hotel, Oklahoma City, Autograph Collection – 2015 21c Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2016
  • Story behind the story: Investigating the infamous Girl Scout murders 40 years later
    Story behind the story: Investigating the infamous Girl Scout murders 40 years later
    Forty years ago, one of the most shocking and terrible crimes in Oklahoma history kicked off an investigation that still remains open to this day. Law enforcement hasn’t given up trying to find answers behind the murders of Lori Farmer, Michele Guse, and Denise Milner at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, northeast of Tulsa on June 13, 1977. Neither have journalists, and recently Tulsa World reporter Tim Stanley took up the gauntlet. [Hear our entire interview with Tim Stanley by following this link] Stanley tells KRMG he approached the year-long project with a sense of urgency, because many of the people involved are aging. He learned that for those involved in the case, it the passage of several decades has done little to heal the wounds it opened. “When you talk to the people who were there, and their memories even after forty years are still so fresh to them, and so are the emotions,” he told KRMG.  The challenge for him, and the other members of the team, was to stay as objective as possible even as they documented those memories and emotions. “You can’t help, as a writer or a reporter or a photojournalist, I think, being deeply moved as you hear them tell these stories. And that was something that I hoped to do with the stories that we wrote - and I think our guys definitely did with the video they produced - was capture that emotion, but to do it in a way that’s respectful and sensitive, but just kind of allow our viewers, our readers today to kind of step in those folks’ shoes and appreciate the story from their perspective a little more.”But, he admits, “you can’t do a story like this without being emotionally affected by it.” Stanley and the team created a six-part series that dives deeply into the facts surrounding the case. They also produced a documentary video, which runs a little over 11 minutes and does a compelling job of evoking the emotions that still run so deeply in those who still await answers. There is still hope such answers may be forthcoming. The OSBI sent out a statement Tuesday saying the case remains open. It noted private efforts to raise money for additional DNA testing on evidence in the case, spearheaded by current Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed. The man who was arrested, charged, and tried for the murders was acquitted by a jury. Gene Leroy Walker was sent back to prison to serve out a sentence on unrelated charges, and died of a heart attack just weeks after the trial ended. And Stanley said he hopes his story will do more than just keep the story alive. “Whether you believe Hart was the guy or not, here we are still waiting for answers, waiting for justice on behalf of these girls,” he said. “Let’s not do them the further injustice of forgetting them. Let’s remember them.” And remember their names. Lori Farmer. Michele Guse. Denise Milner.
  • Baby gates recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards
    Baby gates recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards
    Baby gates are being recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards.  Madison Mill, a Tennessee based company, is recalling the Foldaway expandable safety gates and issuing refunds.  >> Read more trending news  A child's neck can fit into the 'V' shaped opening along the top of the gate. Young children are also able to squeeze under the gates.  More than 25,000 of them are being recalled.  The gates were sold at Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2017 for between $20 and $35.  If you have this gate, stop using it immediately and call (877) 220-4705 or email tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com. 
  • Gymboree to close 375 stores; files for bankruptcy
    Gymboree to close 375 stores; files for bankruptcy
    Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy protection and will reportedly close nearly 400 stores nationwide. There has been no specifics on which of the nearly 1,300 stores the company owns will be closed. The company owns not only Gymboree stores but also Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack stores.  Gymboree has arranged to borrow $35 million to help restructure the company. According to Forbes, the company plans to close 375 stores but may close as many as 450 of its 1,281 stores. Gymboree has 11,000 employees, according to the bankruptcy filing. 'The steps we are taking today allow the company to definitely address its debt and enable the management team to turn its full focus toward executing our key strategies,' said Gymboree CEO Daniel Griesemer in a statement. Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’s, Kmart, Sears, JCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures.  More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February. 
  • Attorney General Sessions testimony – as it happens
    Attorney General Sessions testimony – as it happens
    Amid questions about the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on Capitol Hill before the Senate Intelligence Committee, getting a chance to tell his side of the story in a public session. Here is a rundown of today’s hearing: 2:33 pm – We may see some tough questions from Democrats, who weren’t pleased with Sessions leaving the Senate and becoming the Attorney General in the first place. I’m ready to question Jeff Sessions. The attorney general appears before the Intelligence Committee shortly. Watch: https://t.co/utu0JSGFgU — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 13, 2017 2:27 pm – What kind of questions might get asked of Sessions? Look back to Comey’s testimony from last week, and that gives us some clues. 2:26 pm – This hearing may get started a few minutes late, as the Senate is now taking a vote on the floor. Sessions is no stranger to this committee room, Hart 216, which has been used in a number of high profile events over the years. Last week, Senators heard from Comey in this same spot.
