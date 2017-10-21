Woman has gun pointed at her outside Tulsa McDonald's

Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - A 19-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in the McDonald's parking lot on North Peoria Avenue.
The event happened around 2 p.m.
Tulsa police say the victim and her sister followed the suspect's vehicle until officers caught up with them on Hwy 266, near the Port of Catoosa.
“The victims positively identified 19-year-old Terrion Willingham as the PDW (pointing deadly weapon) suspect,” police said. “Willingham also had an outstanding warrant for defacing a serial number on firearm.”
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a stolen pistol out of Broken Arrow.
Willingham has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself