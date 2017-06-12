Woman arrested for solicitation of murder in Tulsa

When planning on having somebody killed, it's probably best not to make the call right in front of them.

Apparently, that's exactly what 25-year-old Rayla Gaines did and she was arrested for solicitation of murder on Sunday.

Police say Gaines and the victim had been fighting and on Saturday, she showed up at a residence on East Jasper with an unknown man and that person fired at the victim.

“While firing shots at the victim, the unknown male struck a nearby residence near the front door,” police said. “The victim at that residence and his family were inside at the time.”

The next day, Gaines returned to the scene to reportedly argue over a vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police say the victim told them, “Gaines made several statements about getting someone to come kill him. She even began making arrangements to have that happen over the phone while in front of him.”

Gaines has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

