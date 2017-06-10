West Nile Virus found in Tulsa

Sat, June 10, 2017 - The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in our area.
Tulsa Health Department says there are no confirmed cases in humans, but they did find mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile in our city.
For reference, July-October are the highest-risk months for the virus. Health department recommends you use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn.
Symptoms of West Nile include: Sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.
