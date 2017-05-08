Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
H 85°
L 58°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
Few Clouds
H 85° L 58°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 85° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 85° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Wendy’s restaurant robbed early Monday
Close

Wendy’s restaurant robbed early Monday

Wendy’s restaurant robbed early Monday

Wendy’s restaurant robbed early Monday

By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wendy's restaurant.

The store at 3341 East 31 Streetr near Harvard Avenue was robbed by two men around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

We're told the men entered the building through the back door and demanded money.

No one was injured.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    On Monday, former assistant U.S. attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Critics say Flynn promised the Russian ambassador that the Trump administration would work to ease sanctions levied by President Barack Obama over allegations that the Russians had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Flynn has denied the charge. Obama imposed sanctions on nine Russians after they were linked to 'significant malicious cyber-enabled activities.” The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country. So what do we know about Yates and how she has come to testify before the Senate subcommittee?  She was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1960. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She went to work for the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and worked for the firm for three years. She became an assistant U.S. attorney, after joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta in 1989. Yates was the lead prosecutor in the trial of Eric Rudolph, the man who was convicted of the bombing at the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympic Games. In 2010 she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the first U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. She was the first woman to be appointed to that position. In 2015, Yates was nominated and later confirmed as deputy attorney general of the United States. Yates, 56, is married and has two children. Comer Yates, her husband, who is also an attorney, is the executive director of Atlanta Speech School, a school for children with hearing and learning disabilities. How did Yates come to testify before a Senate panel? On Jan. 20, Attorney General Loretta Lynch resigned from her position and Yates became acting attorney general. Jeff Sessions, at the time President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Yates stayed in the position for 10 days until she was fired by the Trump administration after she ordered the Department of Justice not to defend the president’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. 'At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,”  Sally Yates wrote in instructing the DOJ not to defend the order after it was challenged in court in Washington state, 'Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.' The White House said in a statement that Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement read. Michael Flynn warning Yates is set to testify Monday about a warning she gave the White House counsel about what Gen. Flynn said he was doing when he met with the Russian ambassador, and what Justice Department officials believe actually happened between the two. Yates met with White House Counsel Don McGahn 18 days before Flynn was fired. She is expected to testify that she issued a forceful warning that the story Flynn was telling was not what had happened between the two when they met in late December. She is expected also to say that she recommended that Flynn be fired. At that point, Flynn had denied talking to Kislyak about the sanctions President Obama had placed on the Russians. The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Man charged with causing riot at church
    Man charged with causing riot at church
    A brawl at a Georgia church lands a man in jail.  The Telegraph reports that 36-year-old Julian DeWayne Coker was charged Friday with inciting a riot after deputies reviewed footage of the May 2 fight at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon.   The brawl broke out after 150 members of the congregation convened to vote on the Rev. David Stephens' future at the church. The vote had caused tensions to run high before the meeting. A 35-minute video of the proceedings was posted to YouTube and shows people throwing punches and chairs.   It's unclear if Coker has a lawyer.
  • Trial set to begin for Tulsa cop accused of manslaughter
    Trial set to begin for Tulsa cop accused of manslaughter
    A case that has elicited powerful emotions will go to trial beginning Monday morning in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby stands accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher, whom she shot and killed during an incident in September of last year. Crutcher’s death sparked a huge, but peaceful, protest attended by Rev. Al Sharpton. The charge brought against her has in turn triggered anger by some in law enforcement, and denunciations of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler by the local Fraternal Order of Police. Several court rulings have gone in the prosecution’s favor so far, including evidentiary hearings in which the defense tried to have audio and video recordings of the incident suppressed. Evidence regarding Crutcher’s past convictions, on charges including drugs and resisting arrest, were excluded. The judge ruled that Shelby didn’t have that information at the time she pulled the trigger, and therefore it wasn’t a factor in her decision to employ deadly force. The case has gotten national attention, not least because it involves the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a white police officer. Additional security measures are planned for the courthouse and the surrounding area.
  • Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    The Congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections takes another step forward on Monday, with the first public testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly told the Trump White House of intelligence concerns about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, centering on his contacts with Russian officials. Here is some of what we might see on Monday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: 1. A renewed focus on former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Maybe the most anticipated part of Monday’s testimony will be from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly warned the White House of questions related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and whether he told the truth about his contacts with Russian government officials. Yates, who was fired by President Trump for refusing to defend his first travel and refugee order, has not publicly told her story as yet. Yates reportedly told the White House of fears that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail by the Russians – several weeks before Flynn was fired; the White House said it was because Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. Last week, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged that he had discussions with Yates about Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Graham: 'Did you ever talk to Sally Yates about her concerns about Gen. Flynn being compromised?' Comey: 'I did' https://t.co/oZGhMkLifE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017 2. Will Yates discuss anything on Russia apart from Flynn? One of the unknowns about this appearance by Yates is whether her testimony will veer into any other parts of the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, or the general issue of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Yates was originally set to testify back in March before the House Intelligence Committee, but that was suddenly canceled by panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who later stepped aside from leading the probe of Russia’s involvement in the elections. The White House also had sent Yates a letter warning of possible issues involving executive privilege, but denied they were trying to stop her from testifying. We’ll see whether Yates creates new avenues of public inquiry, or not. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made clear that the White House was not worried about anything Yates might tell the Congress. Spicer on Yates: 'I hope she testifies. I look forward to it.' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2017 3. Former DNI Clapper likely to zero in on Moscow again. The formal title of this hearing is “Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is certainly a top witness to discuss the view of the U.S. Intelligence Community on that matter. Clapper has been clear from the beginning about his belief that the Russians were causing trouble. “The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told Senators in January, adding that Moscow also used “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” as Clapper said the Russians were still using those tools to disrupt the U.S. political system. “I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” said Clapper, who retired when President Trump took office. 4. Why isn’t Susan Rice testifying at this hearing? Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was not originally scheduled to be part of this hearing, but last week, Republicans asked her to join Yates and Clapper. Rice refused, and that prompted Republicans to hint that she is hiding something. “I am deeply disappointed that Ambassador Rice has declined to participate in this hearing,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). Republicans want to question Rice about “unmasking” the names of Americans caught up in incidental intelligence collection related to the probe of possible links between Russia and the Trump Campaign – and someone living at the White House has taken notice. Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017 5. Will there be GOP counterattacks against Sally Yates? Watch for this before the hearing begins on Monday afternoon, during the hearing, and afterwards. There were already reports on Sunday that Republicans were ready to accuse Yates of being a Democratic Party operative, intent on undermining President Trump at any opportunity. We often ask in journalism when getting information from a source – does this person have an axe to grind? Yates is from Atlanta. She worked for a well known law firm there, King & Spalding. She was hired by Bob Barr – later a Republican Congressman – to work for him, when he was a federal prosecutor in Georgia, during the first Bush Administration. Then Yates moved up the chain of command in the Justice Department through the years – under both political parties – before being nominated by President Obama as both a U.S. Attorney, and then later as Deputy Attorney General. Democrats were already pushing back on Sunday. Per @axios, WH plans to smear Sally Yates tomorrow as a 'Democratic operative.' She was a nonpolitical, career DOJ attorney for two decades pic.twitter.com/5FEUL9PXte — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 7, 2017 6. Where is Congress going next on the Russia matter? This won’t be the only public testimony for Yates and Clapper, as the House Intelligence Committee wants both of them to return for a public hearing soon, along with former CIA Director John Brennan. No date has been set for that appearance. No new public hearings have been set as yet by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Russia matter, though members of that panel have been going over to the Central Intelligence Agency to review materials reportedly related to the probe – it’s not clear what they have seen, or where their probe is headed. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN this past week that there was no evidence as yet of collusion between Trump associates and Russia over the elections. But that isn’t stopping the investigation from moving forward. 7. What is the status of the FBI’s Russia probe? FBI Director James Comey made clear several times at a hearing last week that he wasn’t going to give any updates on what his agency’s review had found or not found about Russia interference in the 2016 campaign, but he did give us one tidbit that wasn’t publicly known – that the FBI is working with federal prosecutors not only at the Justice Department, but also with prosecutors working just outside Washington, D.C., in the Eastern District of Virginia. That is a federal district which is often involved in “prosecution of significant terrorism and espionage cases.” Where is that quote from? From the website of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia. 8. Many still believe there is nothing here but partisanship. When President Trump tweeted out something about the “Fake Media” and Russia on Sunday, the simple re-tweet that I made – noting it was happening a day before the next Congressional hearing about Russia and the elections – quickly garnered me a few accusations of bias. “What a bunch hypocritical hogwash from the lefties,” one person wrote me on Twitter. “You r extremely biased,” wrote another. This story still gets people on edge – on both sides of the political football – very, very quickly. We’ll see how this week changes the dynamic. @jamiedupree You r extremely biased in ur reporting @jamiedupree. Man up and start reporting in a unbiased fashion!! — Mark Paulsen (@GoBlueMAP75) May 7, 2017 Whether you think there is anything to this Russia story or not, Monday’s testimony by Sally Yates is expected to push ahead the story of what ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was doing during the transition. Stay tuned.
  • Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    We now know the names of the two suspects arrested on Saturday  in connection with a homicide outside the Las Americas Friday night. The fatal shooting happened around 8:05 p.m., near East Admiral and North Lewis. Tulsa police tell us Donnie Johnson and Markell Woodward were quickly taken into custody thanks to witnesses coming forward. “Police received immediate assistance from the public on identifying the Dodge Dart,” police said.  “The Dodge Dart was occupied by two males when the shooting occurred.” Investigators believe the suspects and the 19-year-old victim were involved in a marijuana transaction before the fatal shooting occurred. Johnson and Woodward have both been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.