OWASSO, Okla. - Two officers seriously injured while attempting to arrest a shoplifting suspect Thursday evening have been released from the hospital; meanwhile, Owasso police have released body cam videos of the incident.
They say Bailey Michelle Cargile, 26, resisted arrest and attempted to drive off with an officer hanging from the driver’s side window.
He was pinned briefly against another vehicle, then hit by falling debris after the vehicle smashed into a building, sending bricks flying.
Another officer was also injured.
Video: Two officers injured arresting shoplifting suspect
Lt. Nick Boatman with OPD says they’re still investigating to determine if he was struck by the vehicle, or injured diving away from it.
Both were taken to the hospital Thursday in serious condition, but were allowed to go home Friday morning.
Cargile, Boatman tells KRMG, had warrants for her arrest in Kansas.
Bailey Cargile
She lists an address in Independence, Kansas.
She remains jailed on bonds totaling $70,000.
