Victim gets stabbed in the back, suspect stays put

A 29-year-old man is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting stabbed Sunday night.

The stabbing happened around 9:14 p.m., at the Mingo Manor Apartments near 51st and Mingo.

Tulsa police tell us the victim had multiple stab wounds to his back, when they arrived.

It wasn’t hard for officers to find a suspect. KRMG’s told the the 24-year-old male suspect remained at the scene and was taken to the the detective division to be interviewed.

So far, police haven't released names or a motive for the stabbing. KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.

