Local
Update: Man arrested for homicide in homeowner shooting case
Close

By: Michael Purdy

Sat, Oct 28, 2017 -  We're learning more about a homeowner fatally shooting a suspected burglar Thursday night in Sand Springs.

We now know James Patterson III is dead. His alleged accomplice, Brandon Gray, is in jail and faces a murder charge.

Police tell us the homeowner believes both men had previously robbed his residence near West Second Street and North Franklin Avenue, before Thursday’s incident.  

“People get broken into, their cars stolen, things like that,” police said.  “They just get tired of being victims.”  

Police suspect the homeowner acted in self-defense in this case.

For reference, Gray faces a murder charge because the homicide happened during the act of the burglary.  

  • GOP tax reform – a real reform bill could mean a lot of tax changes
    GOP tax reform – a real reform bill could mean a lot of tax changes
    The debate so far on the still-secret Republican tax reform plan in Congress has centered on broad and easily understood issues – the number of income tax brackets, boiling down the forms to the size of a postcard, maybe ending big deductions like that for state and local taxes – but that ignores so many other issues which could be packed into the GOP tax bill due out November 1. “One major goal of tax reform is to make the code simpler, fairer, and flatter,” House Republicans stated in their initial outline – and that means getting rid of loopholes, deductions and tax breaks. What should you look for next week when the bill is made public? 1. The big ticket items. Maybe the biggest flash point right now is what’s known as SALT – the state and local tax deduction. It’s estimated that about 30 percent of taxpayers who itemize their deductions use SALT, all around the country, though more often in the big city corridor from Boston to New York to Washington, D.C. A number of GOP lawmakers from New York and New Jersey have made it clear they will not vote for a tax reform bill that does away with the state and local tax deduction – and there are almost enough of them to scuttle a GOP tax bill immediately. Republicans have been working on a deal to possibly limit the deduction instead. Along with the home mortgage interest deduction, SALT is seen by some as a political third rail. SALT rebels couldn’t take down budget but claim they still have juice to change tax plan Rep MacArthur, R-NJ: “This isn’t over” — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 26, 2017 2. Other popular deductions could go. If you look at IRS Schedule A, you quickly see it’s about a lot more than just state and local taxes. If the GOP is really going to offer a tax reform plan that has dramatically lower rates and fewer deductions, then a lot of these have to go. Medical and Dental expenses. Gifts to charity, investment interest, casualty and theft losses, unreimbursed job expenses, tax preparation fees, gambling losses, and more. Remember, if it is true tax reform that gets rid of deductions, loopholes, tax breaks and carve-outs – and you want true simplification – this is one place to start. But it would certainly create some controversy; those deductions are there because a lot of people already take advantage of them. 3. But wait, there’s more. It’s so easy to talk about tax reform – almost everyone is for the concept of tax reform – but few lawmakers ever follow up with a real bill to achieve it. Three years ago, former Congressman Dave Camp (R-MI) unveiled a full tax reform bill, which might give us some clues as to what the GOP will do this time around. Among the most popular phrases in that legislation is something with these two words: “Repeal of.” Again, if you are doing real tax reform, you are trying to repeal big chunks of the tax code, and that means taking away tax breaks from individuals and businesses. Do you repeal the deduction for interest on education loans? Repeal the credit for first-time home buyers? Do you limit charitable contributions? Here’s just one little screenshot from that 2014 reform bill – change is coming. 4. Remember, it won’t just be individuals. For businesses, they face the same issue with a tax reform bill. What deductions, exclusions, modifications, limits and more should be zapped from the tax code? Do you get rid of deductions for certain oil refineries? What about deductions for energy efficient commercial buildings? Wind tax credits, solar tax credits, special rules for oil and gas exploration, the timber industry, agriculture, high tech. The targets are almost endless – if you really want to simplify the tax code. The idea is simple – on one hand, the business tax rate goes down, and you get a simpler tax system. But that means a lot of different tax breaks could go down the tubes. Here’s a sampling of what was in that 2014 GOP reform bill on the business side: 5. The lobbyist and lawmaker explosion begins November 1. I have been reporting on Congress for over 30 years. Holding the details of a major bill until the end never really goes down well, no matter which party is cobbling together a huge bill. In 1986, it took 13 months to go from a draft tax reform bill to a signing ceremony at the White House. Republicans want to do that in just seven weeks, with a break for Thanksgiving in between. There are a lot of industry groups wondering what the text of the tax bill will show. There are a lot of lawmakers wondering what the text will have in it. This is a big deal. And there won’t be much time to explain the choices to people/lawmakers/industries that don’t like what they are reading.
  • Female victim gets shot in the face
    Female victim gets shot in the face
    A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face Friday night in Tulsa.  The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in front of a residence near Florence and Woodrow. Tulsa police say she was sitting in a vehicle when another car drove by and someone opened fire. A neighbor happened to drive by moments later. “He sees a lady running around in the yard who had just been shot and needed help,” police said.   He tried to take the victim to the hospital, but ended up stopping at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware for help. The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of early Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.
  • Chilly temperatures stick around Tulsa on Saturday
    Chilly temperatures stick around Tulsa on Saturday
    If you have outdoor plans for today make sure to bring along a sweater and a coat. National Weather Service Meteorologist Karen Hatfield says we're going to start off cold in the morning and remain chilly all day. “Saturday is going to remain cool,” Hatfield said.  “The highs will only make it into the mid-50s.  It will be a little bit breezy in the afternoon.” If it seems like you're digging the heavy coat out of the closet a little bit early this year, you would be right. Hatfield adds we're seeing below normal temperatures in the Tulsa area. “Tulsa’s average high for this time of year is 70 degrees,” Hatfield said.  “The average low in Tulsa is 47 degrees.” The low Saturday night will be around 33 degrees.  
  • Astronomers think they’ve spotted comet from another solar system for first time
    Astronomers think they’ve spotted comet from another solar system for first time
    For the first time ever, astronomers think they've spotted a comet that came from outside our solar system. Outer space is so unbelievably big, astronomers say the chances of a comet from another solar system passing through ours probably only happens once every 200 years or so. So they're excited about the object they're calling the rather mundane name of C/2017 U1. The reason they think it's not from around here is because it entered the solar system at a very extreme angle, basically coming from above (at least from our perspective) compared to the orbits of the planets. Then the sun flung it back the way it came. Scientists say it's hard to say where it came from. It could have originated from almost anywhere in the galaxy. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
  • Winter blast hits Green Country
    Winter blast hits Green Country
    A Freeze Warning goes into effect Friday night at 10:00 and last until 10am Sunday morning. Low temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time this season. The National Weather Service says a hard freeze is likely for areas north of Interstate 40. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them now. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 60s by Sunday.
