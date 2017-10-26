University of Tulsa launches Institute for Bob Dylan Studies

The University of Tulsa announced the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies on Wednesday.

The new research center will be dedicated to studying the life and work of singer-songwriter and American music legend Bob Dylan.

“From pop culture historians to social scientists, the academic world clearly is excited to study Bob Dylan, his work and his influence,” said TU President Gerard P. Clancy. “An interdisciplinary institute devoted to the Nobel laureate and housed within a national university should bring increased prominence to The Bob Dylan Archive and the Tulsa community. It also will generate new findings and amplify the scope of Dylan’s legacy for generations.”

The University of Tulsa said the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies will sponsor scholarly symposia, as well as programs directed to the general public, student assistantships, institutes for teachers, community-based initiatives, and original research in the archives.

﻿The Bob Dylan Archives



The Bob Dylan Archive is a unique treasure, and along with the Bob Dylan Center located in the Brady Arts District, TU’s institute will draw international attention from scholars and students as well as from a much larger public interested in the work of one of America’s most original artists.