Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday

If you have outdoor plans for today, you won't have to worry about carrying around an umbrella.

However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says temperatures will make conditions uncomfortable.

“It’s going to be another hot and humid day across the Tulsa metro area,” McGavick said. “Highs in the upper 90s.”

The heat index could reach 110 degrees.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties from noon until 9 p.m.

If you are going to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to find some shade when possible.

