Local
Uber driver accused of raping client

By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  An Uber driver is accused of raping a client. 

We're told the victim passed out in 62-year old David Knight's car after leaving a bar, but woke up in Knight's home the next morning back in May. 

Documents tell us the victim was never taken to her address, located just a few blocks from Cherry Street where she had sought the ride. 

Knight returned the victim to her car and she called Tulsa police.

Knight was arrested Tuesday on a first degree rape complaint.

  • Tulsa CAF to auction eclipse flight in open cockpit plane
    Tulsa CAF to auction eclipse flight in open cockpit plane
    Tulsa’s Commemorative Air Force has posted an online auction for a chance to experience Monday’s eclipse from an airplane with an open cockpit. The minimum bid has been met, so the flight will happen August 21st. But Col. Phillip Kirk of the CAF tells KRMG if the winning bid is $2,500 or more, they will actually fly into the path of totality. “We will give that person an option to have us fly up to Missouri where they see the total eclipse, because that’s a lot of expense to get up there. If not, we’ll do it here for 90 percent (totality), and that will be a pretty good experience.” The flight will be in a PT-19 trainer, a 1942 aircraft fully restored and flown by the CAF out of Jones Riverside Airport. To enter the auction, visit the CAF Tulsa website. The deadline for entry is 10:00 p.m. (local time) Thursday. Kirk says they will provide eclipse glasses for use during the flight, and will carefully instruct the winner on exactly how to use them, and when. The plane will be flying at an altitude of roughly 8,000 feet, above most of the atmospheric haze, and offer a spectacular view of the eclipse. The CAF is a non-profit organization that restores and flies historic aircraft for educational purposes.
  • Wisconsin man accidentally punctures heart with nail gun
    Wisconsin man accidentally punctures heart with nail gun
    The doctor who operated on a Wisconsin man who accidentally shot himself with a nail gun says the nail punctured the patient's heart. Dr. Alexander Roitstein performed the surgery on Doug Bergeson at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay in June. The doctor said Tuesday it was difficult to assess how deeply the nail penetrated, but said it left bruising and a hole. Roitstein said the nail was a fraction of an inch from a major artery. Bergeson was working on a house near Peshtigo in June when the incident happened. He told The Associated Press he initially thought the nail had nicked his chest until he tugged at his sweatshirt. Bergeson then got in his truck and drove to a hospital about 10 minutes away.
  • Dad walks son to first day of kindergarten, college in heartwarming viral photos
    Dad walks son to first day of kindergarten, college in heartwarming viral photos
    Two touching photos of a father and son are tugging at heartstrings across the internet. >> See the photos here One photo shared by 17-year-old Charles Brockman III shows him and his father walking side-by-side on the first day of kindergarten. The next photo shows the pair walking side-by-side as his dad moves him into his college dorm room. >> On HotTopics.TV: Father and son graduate together, plan to continue their educations  “From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad,” Brockman wrote when sharing the photo on Twitter. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news According to the Dallas Morning News, Brockman graduated from Plano Senior High School in Texas in June. He’s now running track for Mississippi State University. >> Read more trending news “It hasn’t hit me yet because they’re still here, but I know it will hit me soon,” Brockman told the newspaper. “I’m happy they raised me to be who I am. But I know I got growing up to do.”
  • Teen chokes man to death after seeing him beat mom unconscious, police say
    Teen chokes man to death after seeing him beat mom unconscious, police say
    A New York teenager was arrested Monday after police said he choked to death his mother’s ex-boyfriend as the older man beat the teen’s mother.  Luis Moux, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Stanley Washington, according to WPIX in New York City. Washington, 43, was also from the Bronx. Police investigators allege that Washington went to the home of Moux and his mother around 4:30 a.m. and got into an argument with her in the hallway outside the apartment, the news station reported. He followed her inside and began beating the 37-year-old woman. Moux heard the beating and left his bedroom, at which time he began pulling Washington off his mother. The New York Daily News reported that the teen wrapped an arm around Washington’s neck to get him off his mother. Washington eventually lost consciousness and later died of his injuries. Police sources told the Daily News that Moux’s mother also passed out during the beating and awoke to see her son standing over her ex-boyfriend. They said it was not immediately “crystal clear” if Moux choked the man only while trying to get him off his mother, or if he continued choking him afterward.  “It’s not cut and dry,” the newspaper quotes a police source saying. “There was a battle going on back and forth. It could be self-defense, but that hasn’t been decided yet.” >> Read more trending news Moux was described by the Daily News as a 220-pound offensive lineman for the football team at his school, the High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology. The school is a charter school in Brooklyn.  Police told WPIX that Washington had an extensive criminal history, with 26 prior arrests. At least two of those incidents involved domestic violence against Moux’s mother, the news station said. 
  • REPORT: At least 109 schools named after Confederate figures
    REPORT: At least 109 schools named after Confederate figures
    A study from the Southern Poverty Law Center says that at least 109 public schools in the United States are named after prominent figures in the Confederacy and many have large African-American student bodies. As part of the 2016 study on the symbols of the Confederacy, the  advocacy organization found that 52 schools were named after Gen. Robert E. Lee, which is nearly half of the schools where data was pulled from. Most of these schools are in Southern states, but a few are in the Midwest and western regions of the country. One of the oldest schools in Jacksonville, Florida, is Robert E. Lee High School. In Tampa, Florida, three hours away, is Robert E. Lee Elementary School. Other schools are named after Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard, Nathan Bedford Forrest and J.E.B. Stuart. Fifteen are named after Jackson, 13 after Davis, seven each after Beauregard and Forrest and five named after Stuart. In California and Washington state, three schools are named after Lee: Robert E. Lee Elementary in East Wenatchee, Washington; Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Long Beach, California, and an elementary school of the same name in San Diego, California. In 2016, the San Diego elementary school was renamed Pacific View Leadership Elementary School, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. That same year, The Grunion reported that Lee Elementary in Long Beach, one of the oldest elementary schools in the city, would be renamed Olivia Herrera Elementary School. Herrera was an activist who worked with Cesar Chavez, according to Long Beach Post. Despite name changes of numerous schools named after Lee across the country, Lee Elementary in East Wenatchee has not moved toward renaming the school. In 2015, in the wake of the Charleston massacre, Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said most Wenatchee citizens wanted to keep the name. According to the SPLC, 27 of the 109 schools have majority African-American student populations. Ten have an African-American population of over 90 percent.  In one case, The Washington Post reported in 2013 that Duval County Public Schools in Florida would change the name of Nathan B. Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Florida, following a 161,000 signature petition. Named after the Confederate general and the first “grand wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan, the school was reported as having an African-American student body of more than 50 percent. Notably, in 2016, Houston Independent School District voted to rename Robert E. Lee High School Margaret Long Wisdom High School, after a lifelong Houston resident and educator. The school has a large Latino population, according to The Associated Press.  Despite the renaming of some schools, others have kept monikers bearing the names of Confederate figures, like Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas, J.E.B. Stuart Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida, and Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Alabama. It’s not clear for each school if the decision to keep some of the names is because of cultural or historical ties or budgetary reasons. Relying on federal, state and private resources, SPLC said that the data was verified by at least one other source, with preference given to governmental sources over private ones.  According to the SPLC, “at least 39 of these schools were built or dedicated from 1950 to 1970, broadly encompassing the era of the modern civil rights movement.”
