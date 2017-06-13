Listen Live
Two Tulsa-area hotels added to AAA's 'four-diamond' list
By: Steve Berg

TULSA, Okla. -  Only 6-percent of hotels nationwide get AAA's four-diamond rating, and they've just added two more Tulsa-area hotels.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa and the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa were just given the four-diamond status.

AAA also added the Colcord Hotel in Oklahoma City.

The Ambassador and Renaissance hotels in Tulsa are on the list too, from previous rankings.

There are 11 Oklahoma hotels in all that have a four-diamond ranking.

The others are:

  • Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel – first won the award in 1996
  • Renaissance Oklahoma City Convention Center, Hotel & Spa – 2002
  • Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2007
  • Choctaw Casino Resort Grand Tower, Durant – 2011
  • Ambassador Hotel, Oklahoma City, Autograph Collection – 2015
  • 21c Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2016

