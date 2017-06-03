Two people die in Tulsa officer-involved shooting incident

Tulsa officers responded to a shooting call at the America's Value Inn around 10:40 p.m. Friday night and found a male victim.

The incident happened near 21st and Garnett.

Officers quickly received information from witnesses about the suspect. A short time later, they located a man matching the description of the suspect and a foot chase ensued.

“At some point during the foot pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun from his waste band,” police said. “At that time, officers shot the suspect.”

Police say the suspect didn’t stop there. He made his way over to a wooded area, a K-9 went after him and the suspect was subdued.

“They performed first aid on that suspect until EMSA arrived,” police said. “EMSA arrived and they pronounced him (dead) at the scene.”

The original shooting victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but as of early Saturday morning, it’s believed the pursuit suspect was the same person who shot the victim outside the motel.

So far, no names have been released.