Two busted following Owasso pursuit

Tue, June 6, 2017 - A trip to an Owasso Academy Sports store finished with a man and woman being taken into custody Monday evening.
Police report the two suspects allegedly shoplifted from the store, but they weren’t done just yet. KRMG’s told the suspects took officers on a high-speed chase and then one of them even tried to get away on foot, after they crashed near 86th Street and Highway 75.
“They ran numerous traffic lights,” police said. “They lost control as they were trying to get onto the highway southbound.”
A store official reports this was their second shoplifting case on Monday. No word on what was taken in either case.
So far, no names have been released.
