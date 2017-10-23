Two arrested following south Tulsa pursuit

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - Two suspects were taken into custody late Sunday night following a pursuit.
A gray 2017 Ford F150 Raptor pickup was stolen in Tulsa on Saturday. Police tell us the vehicle was spotted near 51st and Lewis Sunday night and a pursuit ensued.
“The truck entered US Hwy 75 northbound at high speed and attempted to elude officers,” police said. “The pursuit turned east on I-44 and ended when the truck crossed the curb and grass to exit the highway near S. Utica Ave. where it struck some small trees and a sound wall on the south side of I-44.”
Both Nicholas Elder and Jimmy Hoover then attempted to flee on foot, but they were both quickly arrested.
Police add the stolen truck does have significant damage.
Elder and Hoover have both been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
