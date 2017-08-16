Tulsa police investigate flood of bad checks at Reasor's stores

The Tulsa Police Financial Crimes Unit says they saw an uptick in crimes at local Reasor’s stores this summer.

Multiple stores in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Owasso faced fraudulent, forged, stolen and bad checks passed through their stores, totaling as much as $10,000 in June.

There were originally eight suspects, but Tulsa police have identified three of them, and they are submitting charges to the district attorney’s office. They still need help identifying five suspects.

Police say one woman hit five stores for $1,200, two men made 25 transactions totaling $2,500 and another two women passed nine bad checks for a total of $1,000.

Detectives have visited each of these stores and Reasor’s has reportedly provided them with security photos of each of the fraudulent transactions.

They say it is unusual that the suspects are just buying groceries, because they say when people are use stolen or forged checks, they often buy up as many gift cards as they can, so the money can be used at a later time without being traced.

They say every single one of the June transactions was for actual groceries.