Tulsa-owned horse to run in the Kentucky Derby

A 3-year-old bay colt named “Lookin’ for Lee” may not be a favorite, but there are no heavy favorites in this year’s Kentucky Derby, so his owner thinks he’s got a shot.

He’s owned by Tulsa attorney Lee Levinson and his sons, along with partner Don Nelson.

KRMG reached Levinson Thursday morning just after he landed at the Louisville airport.

“We started as a 2-year-old, and he’s been racing in numerous stakes races,” he said.

Asked if he felt there was a shot at actually winning, he said “Lookin’ for Lee” has been running well lately.

“I think we’ll do well. We need the added distance, and I think we have a good chance to be there in the end, and as long as we get a clean trip, I think we have a reasonable chance to do very well in the race.”

Odds makers don’t have any heavy favorites going into Saturday’s race, though there are two that were running at 4:1 as of Thursday’s line, Classic Empire and Gunnevera.

Lookin’ at Lee is 28:1 to win, and is on the pole.

The last time a horse won the Derby from that position was in 1986.

Still, only 20 horses make the cut for the prestigious race, and a chance to run for glory, so just being there is a huge deal for Levinson.

“We’re thrilled to death to be here, and we’re gonna try to do the best we can to win it,” he told KRMG.