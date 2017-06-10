Tulsa to heat up this weekend

Sat, June 10, 2017 - This weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans, but make sure to bring sun screen and drink plenty of water.
National Weather Service says we're in for a beautiful day on Saturday.
“Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s or around 90,” NWS said. “It’s going to be a great Saturday.
The low Saturday night will be around 71 degrees.
Expect more of the same on Sunday. NWS reports sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees.
Our next chance for rain in the Tulsa area may not come until Wednesday.
