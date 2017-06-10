Tulsa to heat up this weekend

This weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans, but make sure to bring sun screen and drink plenty of water.

National Weather Service says we're in for a beautiful day on Saturday.

“Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s or around 90,” NWS said. “It’s going to be a great Saturday.

The low Saturday night will be around 71 degrees.

Expect more of the same on Sunday. NWS reports sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees.

Our next chance for rain in the Tulsa area may not come until Wednesday.