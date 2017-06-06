Tulsa father posts child abuse on Facebook Live

A Tulsa father was taken to jail on Monday after investigators say he “tortured” his six-year-old and broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.

Police report Ralph Hishaw's Facebook friends reported him to police and he was found at a home near MLK and Apache.

“Nobody is going to look at this video and think what is happening to this kid is okay,” police said.

On the video, Hishaw can be seen and heard verbally abusing the child. The victim was reportedly slapped in the face and he had bruises on his back.

Making matters even worse, the child was said to be living in deplorable conditions and officers found PCP inside the residence.

