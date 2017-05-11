Tulsa explores “Better Way” to handle panhandling

TULSA - In 2015, the story goes, the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico saw a man panhandling.
He rolled down his car window and asked the man if he’d be interested in a job, and the man’s enthusiastic response led Mayor Richard Berry to tell his staff “there’s a better way.”
The program to put panhandlers to work was born, and has borne fruit, according to Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin.
The council and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum met with a representative of Albuquerque’s program Wednesday.
Lakin tells KRMG the program not only helps the panhandlers, “it’s exceptional for the city as well. This individual said that they had cleaned 400 city blocks in the city of Albuquerque, and they’ve been doing this for about two and a half or three years.”
The program has grown every year as well, and Albuquerque now has two vans that seek out panhandlers, or respond to reports from citizens on the 311 system.
Tulsa also has 311, and Lakin said Tulsans will be able to use the app or call 311 to report panhandlers, or to donate money to the “Better Way” program.
The mayor’s recent budget proposal included $25,000 for a pilot program, but Lakin said enthusiasm is high and the council is looking at doubling that initial investment.
