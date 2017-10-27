Tulsa to deploy new brine trucks during winter storms

Tulsa has a new weapon to deploy in the event of winter weather.

The city has obtained two trucks that spray a saltwater mixture, or brine, instead of spreading dry salt on the roadways.

Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell tells KRMG using the new trucks may be a game changer.

The problem with putting dry salt on the roads is timing.

“With the salt, if we’re going to put it down before a storm, we need a light rain to put it down so it holds on the roadway,” he said Friday.

Otherwise, the wind and traffic tends to blow the salt off the surface, wasting the salt - as well as the time and effort involved.

The brine can be applied even 24 hours before a storm hits, McCorkell said.

“You can’t do that with the salt, especially if it’s a dry storm, because it won’t stay on the roadway. Once you put this on the roadway, with the moisture, even though the water will evaporate, the salt stays there,” he added.



The city also has ten smaller trucks which use “wet” systems, and can dampen dry salt before it’s applied.

Those trucks can also use the brine.

Another advantage is that the brine trucks can be refilled much more quickly; McCorkell said the city also expects to save money, because crews will be using less salt.

If the new brine trucks work as well as expected, the city will slowly replace its fleet of salt spreaders.