Tulsa could break violent record, again

Tue, June 6, 2017 - We're on pace for another deadly record in Tulsa this year.
KRMG has already told you about 2016's record-breaking number of 81 total homicides.
In 2017, we have more than 30 killings, which puts us on track to beat last year’s homicide record.
A Tulsa newspaper reports police have investigated 34 homicides in the city as of Sunday evening. This is in comparison to 25 at the beginning of June last year.
Do you think Tulsa is a dangerous place to live? Let us know in the comment’s section.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself