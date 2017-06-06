Tulsa could break violent record, again

The heroin epidemic in America has left thousands dead and ravaged countless families. One father in Brooklyn, New York, told the New York Post that he was infuriated when he found his son’s heroin stash. In fact, he said he was so mad that he shot up the drug himself just to show his son a lesson – then overdosed himself. Sergey Gnatovskiy told the Post, “I [tried] to send him to rehab. He promised me he was going to go, and I found it again.” >> Read more trending news His son reportedly came home Wednesday afternoon to find his father passed out on the floor and had to use CPR and Narcan to bring his dad back from an overdose that threatened his life. It was an eerie moment, considering that his father has had to do the same thing on four different occasions with his son. But Gnatovskiy said his son has been scared into returning to rehab. “After seeing this, I definitely want to go,' his son said. 'I’ve been doing this since I was 15. I’m 23 now; I can’t keep doing this.” The father said he doesn’t remember the moment. He only remembers going to turn off the television and waking up surrounded by medical personnel. Gnatovskiy said his son has caused him a world of trouble. A fight in Gnatovskiy's apartment led to an eviction notice, kicking both father and son out of the apartment at the end of May. Gnatovskiy reportedly is only allowed to stay if he can prove that his son is no longer living with him. The dad became emotional, yelling, “If I lose you — I don’t know. Look what you made me do yesterday? I’ll give you my home, my car, my heart. I don’t want to lose you.” Read more here.