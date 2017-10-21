Tulsa area could see severe weather on Saturday

If you plan on going to Tulsa Oktoberfest today it would be a good idea to go as early as possible.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Jankowski says Mother Nature will play ball during the daytime in the Tulsa area.

“During the day on Saturday, temperatures are looking like they could get back up into the 70s,” Jankowski said.

We can expect to see cloudy skies and the sun will peak out periodically.

Everything will change later in the day. The Tulsa area could get severe weather.

“The storms that develop during the late afternoon and evening hours will have the potential for damaging winds and large hail,” Jankowski said. “There also looks to be potential for a tornado as well.”

KRMG Stormcenter will be ready to go if severe weather moves into the area.