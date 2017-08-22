TPS superintendent teaches class, more teachers needed

It's just a reminder of how badly Tulsa Public Schools need more teachers and better pay.

On Monday, for the first day of classes, Dr. Deborah Gist, superintendent at Tulsa Public Schools, had to teach a third-grade class because of teacher vacancies. Gist tells us it has been a minute since she's taught a class and was quickly reminded just how hard the job can be.

“It was a great reminder about just how intense it is,” Gist said.

In fact, she wishes everyone could teach for just one day, in order to see how hard teachers work.

For reference, more than 30 other administrators are reportedly filling teaching positions in the district.

Contact Tulsa Public Schools, if you’re interested in one of their open positions.

