TPD: Shooting victim located inside vehicle in middle of street

Tulsa police uncover the reason for a shots-fired call to 911.

The caller heard the gunshot about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

KRMG interviewed Tulsa Police Corporal James Stump.

He said officers were dispatched to investigate the report of shots being heard in the area of Sequoyah Park near 3500 East Newton Place.

“As officers were in route a gray pickup was discovered stalled in the middle of the street at 1100 North Harvard Avenue,” Cpl. Stump said.

I'm told that's as far as the victim had been able to drive.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment to the gunshot that hit him in the arm.

Police were interviewing the victim to help find the shooter who has not yet been arrested.