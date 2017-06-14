TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal

Gunfire inside a garage leaves one person dead.

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that was reported near 1000 East 51 Place North at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

I'm told several people were inside a garage where there was a gun.

Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson said, “It was a rifle.”

The victim died at the scene, but no names have been distributed by detectives.

“Actually they’re down at our detective division right now with homicide detectives. They are stating that it was an accidental shooting.”