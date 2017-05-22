Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 75
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Overcast
H 75° L 57°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 75° L 57°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    58°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 75° L 57°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 69° L 50°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm
Close

Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm

Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm
Photo Credit: News | KOKI

Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm

By: April Hill
Photo Credit: News | KOKI

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office went out to survey storm damage in Green Country after Thursday’s storms.

The meteorologists determined that there were seven tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma last week.

Tornadoes near Wagoner, Red Bird and Porter reached estimated wind speeds of up to 105 mph.

Houses and buildings were damaged or destroyed. 

National Weather Service is also still assessing damage from tornados in Peggs, Hulbert and two near Muskogee.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm
    Tornadoes confirmed after violent storm
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office went out to survey storm damage in Green Country after Thursday’s storms. The meteorologists determined that there were seven tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma last week. Tornadoes near Wagoner, Red Bird and Porter reached estimated wind speeds of up to 105 mph. Houses and buildings were damaged or destroyed.  National Weather Service is also still assessing damage from tornados in Peggs, Hulbert and two near Muskogee.
  • What to expect during Bill Cosby's jury selection
    What to expect during Bill Cosby's jury selection
    A dozen jurors and six alternates will be selected — then shipped across the state to serve in what is expected to be a two-week trial beginning June 5 on allegations the entertainer molested a Temple University basketball team manager at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Here's what you need to know about jury selection: ___ Q: Why is the jury being picked in Pittsburgh? A: Cosby's lawyers sought an outside jury because the case had been a flashpoint in the 2015 race for Montgomery County district attorney. Former prosecutor Bruce Castor, the Republican candidate, had declined to charge Cosby a decade earlier. First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Steele, a Democrat whose office had reopened the case, attacked Castor over the Cosby case in campaign ads. ___ Q: What will it be like to serve on the jury? A: In a rare move, the jury will be sequestered near the courthouse in Norristown, some 300 miles (482 kilometers) away from their homes. Court officers will keep close tabs on their cellphone use, TV time and reading material, given the huge media coverage the case will bring. The trial is expected to last about two weeks, but could go longer if rebuttal witnesses are called or the jury struggles to reach a verdict. ___ Q: What type of jurors will the defense seek? A: The defense will likely seek jurors who are black, male, older and perhaps celebrity worshippers, in the view of jury consultant Howard Varinksy, who advised prosecutors in the murder trials of Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife; Timothy McVeigh; and others. Black jurors may be more willing to doubt police and prosecutors, while older jurors may blame the victim for being in the married Cosby's home, he said. Celebrity worshippers may be sympathetic or try to form a connection to the star, relating to the fact they once saw them in a store or they come from the same hometown or have children the same age. ___ Q: How about the prosecution? A: Younger jurors may have more modern views of sexual assault cases, especially those, like Cosby's, that involve acquaintance situations or a delay in contacting police. Varinsky expects about one in four jurors to say they or someone close to them has been the victim of a sexual assault. Those individuals would likely be dismissed by the judge. ___ Q: How much leeway does each side have to pick jurors? A: Either side can ask the judge to strike a potential juror for cause, without it counting against them. That might include jurors who admit having a biased view of the case or have a hardship — a medical condition, family obligation or financial or job situation — that prevents them from serving. After that, each side can strike seven jurors and three alternates without cause, simply because they fear they would hurt their sides. ___ Q: Will the jurors be identified? A: Judge Steven O'Neill plans to keep the jurors' names private. However, the press will be covering the proceedings, reporting on both the nature of the arguments over jury selection and the willingness of people to serve in the high-profile case. ___ Q: What should I watch for? A: —Jurors too eager to serve in a celebrity case. Some may even hope to write a book afterward, if past cases are any guide. —Can the parties find 18 people without strong feelings about the case or Cosby's career? Do they express fond memories of benevolent TV dad Cliff Huxtable or cartoon character Fat Albert? Or are they bitter about Cosby's scolding of the young black community? —Is the jury pool familiar with the scores of other Cosby accusers? Are people being truthful if they say they're not, given the widespread media coverage? —What's the final breakdown in terms of men/women; old/young; black/white/other? gay/straight? (Cosby is 79, black, long-married, a father of five, American and a career entertainer. Trial accuser Andrea Constand is 43, white, single, gay, Canadian and a basketball professional-turned-massage therapist.) —Will politics come into play, subtly or not? Given sex assault allegations raised against President Donald Trump, and his vulgar comments caught on tape about grabbing women, will lawyers try to glean the jurors' political leanings? ___ Q: Will jurors hear from Cosby during the trial? A: Cosby told an interviewer this past week that he does not expect to testify, given his fear of wading into trouble while trying to be truthful during cross-examination.
  • Flynn invokes Fifth Amendment, decries “public frenzy” over Russia probe
    Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment rights on Monday, as his lawyers refused to honor a subpoena for documents from a U.S. Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first time that someone with close ties to President Trump has refused to cooperate in the course of this politically charged investigation. “In these circumstances, General Flynn is entitled to, and does, invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against production of documents,” wrote Flynn’s lawyers in a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee. “He is the target on nearly a daily basis of outrageous allegations, often attributed to anonymous sources in Congress,” the letter stated, decrying an “escalating public frenzy against him.” BREAKING: Flynn’s letter to Senate committee cites ‘escalating public frenzy’ in refusing to turn over records in Russia probe. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 22, 2017 Flynn’s lawyers also cited the appointment last week of a special counsel to the probe into Russian influence in 2016 as reason to withhold testimony at this time. The decision by Flynn did not surprise committee members; last week, panel chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) had told reporters that Flynn was not going to honor their subpoena for documents on meetings and communications with “any Russian official.” It was not immediately apparent what the Intelligence Committee could do to compel Flynn to either testify, or turn over documents. One option is holding Flynn in contempt of Congress – but that does not guarantee cooperation of a witness, either. Warner tells me he expects Comey to testify in two weeks; says he and Burr will discuss next steps on Flynn, including if contempt on table — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 22, 2017 During the 2016 campaign, Flynn himself had made light of people who had taken the Fifth in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as those who were granted immunity. “When you’re given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn told NBC’s Meet the Press on September 25, 2016. @HillaryClinton IT specialist takes 5th over 100 times. #Trump2016 #fieldoffight #AmericaFirst https://t.co/5U4R8FQ8JN — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 23, 2016 Democrats not only dug up old quotes of Flynn, but also some from President Trump, where he also raised questions about those same aides with ties to the Clinton email server. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Mr. Trump asked at a rally in Iowa last September. Flynn has come under scrutiny for several things – his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump transition, not disclosing payments from Russian groups in 2015 as required for former top military officers, and belatedly disclosing that he was working as a paid agent of the Turkish government, even as he was campaigning for Mr. Trump last year.
  • Big game hunter killed when crushed by elephant
    Big game hunter killed when crushed by elephant
    A prominent South African big-game hunter is dead after an elephant that had lifted him in the air landed on him when it was shot by another hunter. The accident happened at the Good Luck Farm preserve near Gwai, in Zimbabwe. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a group on a hunt when they stumbled into a group of breeding elephants that tried to protect themselves from the hunters. >> Read more trending news Botha fired on three cows that charged the hunters, but a fourth elephant charged them from the side and lifted Botha in the air, South Africa’s News24 reports. A hunter fatally shot the elephant but the animal fell in such a way that Botha was crushed. The professional hunter was a father of five. He is survived by wife Carike Botha as well. Botha recruited American and European hunters to take part in trophy hunting expeditions. He specialized in hunting leopards and lions with a roster of hound dogs, according to The Telegraph. Botha had his own company, Game Hounds Safaris. The site calls his company “a family operation born out of a mutual love for Africa and its natural beauty.”
  • Aggressive treatment of Sepsis may be a life saver
    Aggressive treatment of Sepsis may be a life saver
    Minutes matter when it comes to treating sepsis, the killer condition that most Americans probably have never heard of, and new research shows it's time they learn. Sepsis is the body's out-of-control reaction to an infection. By the time patients realize they're in trouble, their organs could be shutting down. New York became the first state to require that hospitals follow aggressive steps when they suspect sepsis is brewing. Researchers examined patients treated there in the past two years and reported Sunday that faster care really is better. Every additional hour it takes to give antibiotics and perform other key steps increases the odds of death by 4 percent, according to the study reported at an American Thoracic Society meeting and in the New England Journal of Medicine. That's not just news for doctors or for other states considering similar rules. Patients also have to reach the hospital in time. 'Know when to ask for help,' said Dr. Christopher Seymour, a critical care specialist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who led the study. 'If they're not aware of sepsis or know they need help, we can't save lives.' The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year began a major campaign to teach people that while sepsis starts with vague symptoms, it's a medical emergency.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.