Tornado touches down near Norman

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - We avoided tornadoes in and around the Tulsa area Saturday night.
However, Erin Maxwell with the National Weather Service out of Norman reports not everywhere was so lucky in our state.
“There was a tornado that developed near the Riverwind Casino, southwest of Norman,” Maxwell confirmed.
Crews will go out in the morning to assess the strength of the tornado. We do know there are multiple reports of damage in the area.
Additionally, Maxwell says the Moore, Oklahoma City area did get some hail.
“Anywhere from a quarter inch to a golf ball size,” Maxwell said.
KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
