Tip leads officers to cornucopia of stolen items, drugs

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - A tip helped Tulsa officers recover a lot of stolen items and drugs Saturday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a storage facility around 2:30 p.m. near 11th and Mingo.
“The subsequent investigation and search of the storage unit revealed over 5 pounds of high grade marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and pharmaceuticals,” police said. “Officers also found burglary tools, and stolen property connecting (Joshua) Smith to burglaries and stolen vehicles in Kansas, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa.”
Smith has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He faces numerous charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and 11 counts of possession of firearm after conviction of a felony.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself